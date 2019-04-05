× Lieutenant accused of using hidden camera in female firefighter’s room

DENVER — A lieutenant in the Denver Fire Department has been accused of placing a hidden camera in a firehouse bedroom that recorded a female firefighter changing her clothes.

Daniel Flesner, 47, faces potential charges of Tampering with Physical Evidence and Invasion of Privacy for Sexual Gratification, according to a court document.

The female firefighter told police that Flesner was passing by her bedroom door at the firehouse talking to her, when she heard her voice repeat about five seconds later.

Suspicious that she might have been recorded, she searched the room and found a charger that appeared to have a camera lens facing where she would change, according to police.

The woman told police she notified Lieutenant Flesner, who is alleged to have later tampered with the SD card in the camera so it would not come out.

Police say Flesner gave a written statement at the time that did not say he placed the camera in the room. However, another person contacted police to say Flesner admitted to placing the camera in the room and intended it to be a joke.

Police also saw a group text message allegedly sent by Flesner after the camera was found saying, “Hey gang. So, so sorry. Prank gone wrong. Love you guys.”

A video was found on the SD card by police after obtaining a search warrant. It allegedly shows the woman entering the bedroom and changing. Police say that several videos and pictures had been deleted, but were preserved by still images that showed the woman and the room.