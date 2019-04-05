Kentucky toddler in remission after beating stage 4 cancer

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. — A Kentucky 21-month-old has gone through more than many adults have and now she is in remission after beating stage four cancer.

Molly Hughes was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma at nearly five months old, WBKO reports.

“I kinda just fell to the ground after I got off the phone and I just hugged for her like five minutes,” her mother, Chelsea Hughes told WBKO after she found out her daughter was cancer-free after 15 months of grueling cancer treatment and the end of five rounds of chemotherapy.

Now instead of surgery and radiation, she will be doing what every toddler loves to do: play outside.

“She loves being outside from the time she gets up til she goes to bed, she’s just wild,” her mom told WBKO. “So full of energy and just loves doing what a baby should be doing.”

She lost partial hearing as a result of the treatment, according to WBKO.

On Monday, Molly will start a trial drug for 2 years that will help prevent a relapse.