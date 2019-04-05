× GALS Denver Celebrates New Learning Garden

Denver – Pivot a Denver based non-profit organization founded by John Elway, Larry Mueller and George Solich are helping Colorado youths. Pivot recently donated $60,000 to Big Green and $16,000 to Gals to provide funding for the construction and support of a new garden at the school.

Big Green is a non-profit created by Kimbal Musk that helps create a learning garden and Nutrition program for GALS Students. Through grants like the one donated by Pivot, Big Green will work to educate GALS staff and students on gardening, urban farming and nutrition and provide a future curriculum path for students on real food and nutrition.

Today they come together to get their hands dirty by planting a new garden with GALS students and teachers.

To learn more about the Pivot Foundation or Big Green, head over to http:// https://pivotdenver.org/