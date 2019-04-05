Restaurant Report Card: Food safety issue for failed locations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Each week, FOX31 and Channel 2 report on recent health inspections for restaurants in the Denver area. The week's Restaurant Report Card features two restaurants, one in Denver and one in Westminster.

A Jefferson County Public Health inspector found 9 health code issues on Thursday.

Their inspection includes:

No certified food manager

Employees not trained in food safety

Employees not washing hands

No food date tracking system

Open bait rodent traps

The owner John Nguyen Trinh showed us the kitchen and told us all the violation were corrected.

Nguyen Trinh said, “As the owner, I accept full responsibility for any violations. I need to be there during the inspections. We always make sure we comply with the safety inspections.”

Pho 78 is on West 88th Avenue in Westminster.

The Corner Beet

A Denver inspector cited the repeat offender for 9 mistakes in February.

Among the violations:

Wiping cloth did not contain ammonia

Quart eggs discarded

No food thermometer

Dishwasher not sanitizing

The owner told us she installed two additional sinks to cover the health code demands.

The restaurant sent the following comment in part:

“…Our most recent report is not an accurate reflection of our cafe operations. It does not show the high standards that we set for our team in order to provide the best experience for our customers. We respect the feedback given to our small business and have used it to improve our food safety standards…”

The Corner Beet on North Ogden Street passed its follow up inspection within two days.

Casa Bonita

They are known for making a splash and once again the local favorite scored the “A”. It’s nice to know the restaurant known for it’s diving is swimming to the top when it comes to food safety.

Casa Bonita is located at 6715 West Colfax Avenue.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria FOX31 Denver use to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for eight or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.

