After veering off trail, a hiker falls 30 feet off mountain in Golden

GOLDEN, Colo. — It took nearly six hours and three dozen emergency workers to rescue a woman who fell 30 feet off a rocky mountain Friday.

Golden’s Fire Chief told FOX31 the woman was hiking off-trail when she fell and injured her head.

The six-hour rescue mission used a drone to find her, then lowered themselves down the steep and jagged terrain. They eventually used a rubber boat to float the woman down Clear Creek, then get her to an ambulance and the hospital.

“It’s a very dangerous environment out here,” Fire Chief Alicia Welch said. “When people aren’t minding safety, when they’re hiking and climbing, it really puts us at risk.”

None of the rescuers were injured during the mission. Rescuer’s train twice a week for rescues, both in the mountains and in Clear Creek.

“We like to remind hikers, especially as the weather’s getting as nice as it is, to work within your capabilities, make sure you have the proper safety equipment and have the proper gear and training,” Chief Welch said.

