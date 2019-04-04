× Woman found fatally shot inside car at Colorado Springs Walmart

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A woman was found fatally shot inside a vehicle at a Colorado Springs Walmart early Thursday morning, the Colorado Springs Police Department said.

Police said they responded to the Walmart in the 700 block of South 8th Street on a reported shooting around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday. KXRM reports that a man called them and admitted to shooting someone.

The woman was shot multiple times, according to police.

Police said that one person was detained and they are not looking for anybody else. Investigators are currently looking into exactly where this shooting may have happened.

Anyone with information or was a witness is asked to call the Colorado Springs police at 719-444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.