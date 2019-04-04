University of Kansas to offer ‘Angry White Male Studies’ course in fall

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A congressman is chastising the University of Kansas for offering a course titled “Angry White Male Studies.”

Kansas Republican Rep. Ron Estes was among those turning to social media, lamenting in a tweet that the university has “decided to offer a class that divides the student population.”

The school’s academic catalog says the course will chart “the rise of the ‘angry white male’ in America and Britain since the 1950s, exploring the deeper sources of this emotional state.”

Humanities professor Christopher Forth, himself a white man, will teach the course in the fall.

Other colleges also have been exploring masculinity amid the #MeToo movement, including Duke University, which describes its “Men’s Project” as being “dedicated to interrogating male privilege.”

