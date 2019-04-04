Travel the world in first class luxury for ‘best internship ever’

College internships often include low or no pay to compensate long hours and potential boredom. This, however, is not your mother’s internship.

“The Points Guy” website advertises itself as a lifestyle media brand with millions of followers, having evolved from a small blog started by the company’s CEO, Brian Kelly.

The company is searching for the perfect candidate for what they’ve dubbed the best summer internship ever. Work includes flying around the world reviewing flights, hotels, trains and more.

Applicants must be college students, age 21 or older. The job entails the task of rating “some of the best in travel, such as first class on Emirates or Cathay Pacific. You will also get to stay at some of the world’s top hotels from the Greek isles to the heart of Singapore’s glistening skyline.”

The lucky intern will be paid, have all trips paid for and earn frequent flyer miles and hotel points.

Ideal applicants, according to the website, should have excellent photography skills and a knowledge of design.