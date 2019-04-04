The new Micro Bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you are a fan of the Body Bar you are going to want to check out the Micro Bar. Its versatility makes it possible for users to use one weight for all moves. Watch the segment with June Kahn, the programming advisor for Body Bar Systems to see how you can use them for weight classes, yoga and barre. Body bar is also graciously helping out Colorado's Best host Joana Canals with her run for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society`s "Woman of the Year. It is a 10 week competition against other professionals in Denver. Every dollar donated counts as a vote for Joana and goes directly to cancer researxh.

Over the next 10 weeks Body Bar will be donating 20% of their proceeds for the cause. You can also get 20% off all new bars, home workout videos and storage racks. Just use the code b-b-s-j-c19 at Bodybar.com or call them at 303-938-6865.