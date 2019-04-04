Temperatures surge into the 60s; small chances for rain this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Temperatures surge into the mid 60s today in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. We'll start with sunshine then turn partly cloudy this afternoon.

The mountains start sunny then turn cloudy with highs in the 40s and 50s. The snowmelt starts in the mountain valleys.

Friday looks even warmer near 70 across the Front Range with partly cloudy skies. I'm also including a 10 percent chance of a rain shower late in the day.

The mountains could see an isolated rain/snow shower.

The Rockies home opener looks like perfect baseball weather with partly to mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. It will be 67 degrees at first pitch and 69 for the seventh inning stretch.

Your weekend looks good.

Saturday starts partly cloudy then turns cloudy with a 20 percent chance of afternoon rain showers and highs in the mid 60s.

The mountains will see a wave of rain and snow. 1-2 inches of snow accumulation on the high peaks.

Sunday will be drier with sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s.

Monday also looks dry but a storm system moves into Colorado on Wednesday with a chance for rain to snow. Highs turn colder in the 40s.

