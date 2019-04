Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Master trick and stunt dog trainer Chris Perondi and his adorable dog Vinny Valentino cam on the show to demonstrate amazing tricks and stunts from their new book, "The Big Book of Tricks for the Best Dog Ever." For more information go to DogTricksandStunts.com

There will be a tricks demonstration and book signing tonight at 7 p-m... at the Tattered Cover Bookstore in Littleton. It's at the Aspen Grove Location at 7301 South Santa Fe Drive. The event is free and open to the public