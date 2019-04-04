× Springtime ushers urban encampments into Denver metro

DENVER — As Colorado heads deeper into Spring, more urban encampments are popping up across the Denver metro. Transients are moving from shelters to alleyways, parks and along bike paths.

Critics say Denver’s urban camping ban only seems to be complicating the issue– pushing people from one place to the next.

“I think it’s more this inability for us to control our own property– that’s a problem,” a homeowner on South Logan said.

Her home backs up to a stack of belongings in an alleyway. Neighbors in the area say they are empathetic to the homeless, but urban camping is creating safety and sanitary issues.

“We don’t have anywhere to go,” an urban camper named Kimberly told FOX31.

Kimberly says Denver’s camping ban has squeezed her and her friends into an area along the Platte River in Englewood.

“We’re not allowed to be in Denver,” she said. “We’re not allowed to be in Littleton. We’re not allowed to be in Sheridan, so we’re allowed to be [in Englewood.]”

But people who frequent a riverside bike trail say the encampment has led to some altercations.

Denver’s camping ban has been on the books since 2012. Voters have the chance to reverse that ban, in May, with Initiative 300.