Politicians send well wishes to Sen. Michael Bennet after prostate cancer diagnoses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Several local lawmakers are responding and sending well wishes after learning that Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Bennet, who has been considering a 2020 Democratic presidential bid, announced the news on Wednesday night saying that "While hearing news like this is never easy, I am fortunate it was detected early, and as a result, my prognosis is good."

After the news was announced, Colorado lawmakers, regardless of party, have been showing support for the 54-year-old Democrat who has represented Colorado in the Senate since 2009.

His counterpart, Republican Sen. Cory Gardner tweeted: "Jaime and I are holding [Sen. Bennet] and his family in our prayers and know he won’t let this stop his continued work for Colorado and our country. Here is to a full and speedy recovery."

Jaime and I are holding @SenatorBennet and his family in our prayers and know he won’t let this stop his continued work for Colorado and our country. Here is to a full and speedy recovery. — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) April 4, 2019

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock also responded saying, "I know Michael Bennet, and this is not going to hold him back. He is one of the best public servants I know. I join all of Denver in praying for him and looking forward to his full recovery. #BeatCancer"

I know Michael Bennet, and this is not going to hold him back. He is one of the best public servants I know. I join all of Denver in praying for him and looking forward to his full recovery. #BeatCancer https://t.co/p31Xw6HY96 — Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) April 4, 2019

I was saddened to learn of @SenatorBennet’s diagnosis last night. I wish him a full and speedy recovery. — Rep. Scott Tipton (@RepTipton) April 4, 2019

Bennet told the Colorado Independent Wednesday that he had intended to announce his presidential bid in April and decided to get a physical beforehand. He told the website he still intends to run for president if he's cancer-free after surgery.

Bennet has risen thru the community ranks in Denver starting as superintendent at Denver Public Schools before becoming a senator in 2009 when he filled the seat that was vacated by Ken Salazar, who became the Secretary of the Interior under President Barack Obama.

According to the American Cancer Society, after skin cancer, prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men. But, if caught early, it can be treated successfully.