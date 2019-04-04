‘Pet showers’ increase the value of homes in Denver by nearly 20 percent, study says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- In a hot real estate market like Denver - sellers want to do whatever they can to make their home stand out from the competition. And it turns out that in Denver - pet showers increase the value more than anything else.

The study by Zillow found that pet showers can increase the sale price of a home by 19 percent in Denver while dog or cat doors can increase the sale price of a home by 5 percent.

But it's not just pet amenities that grab the attention of buyers in the Denver market.

Home theaters are also an important feature for home buyers in Colorado. According to Zillow, those can increase the sale price of a home by 17 percent.

Other top features include professional appliances or chef inspired kitchens.

Zillow says millennials are also looking for homes with free standing tubs, pizza ovens and wine cellars. The study also found that homes with open shelving in the kitchen and subway tile sold faster than expected.