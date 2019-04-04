New mixed-use development project across from Coors Field named for former President of Rockies

DENVER — The mixed-use development of a parking lot across from Coors Field will be named after the the McGregor family and Keli McGregor, former President of the Rockies.

The announcement was made Monday afternoon.

The development will include a team hall of fame facility and an outdoor gathering plaza, architectural design firm Stantec said.

As part of reaching a deal to stay at 20th and Blake streets for the next 30 years, the Rockies are allowed to lease and develop the land at 19th and Wazee streets, paying the Metropolitan Baseball Stadium District $125 million for 99 years.

The piece of land, prior to current construction, was a parking lot, sitting between Jackson’s sports bar, Fado Irish Pub and the ChopHouse steakhouse.

The development will spread across nearly three acres next to Wynkoop Plaza that will feature an outdoor “content plaza.”

“The plaza is designed as a pre- and postgame gathering place for Rockies fans, complete with unique restaurants and state of the art audio and visual systems,” said Larry Weeks, principal at Stantec.

“Beyond baseball, the plaza will serve as Denver’s ‘outdoor room,’ a year-round space that can accommodate neighborhood concerts, festivals and other activities,” said Daniel Aizenman, senior principal at Stantec.

Besides the Rockies Hall of Fame facility and the plaza, the development will include hospitality, office, residential, retail, entertainment, and food and beverage spaces.

Stantec buildings senior principal John Yonushewski has high hopes for the project, saying, “This development will be an urban jewel for downtown Denver and provide a much-needed public amenity for families and the neighborhood.”

The Colorado Rockies home opening game for the 2019 season is Friday.