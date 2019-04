× Multifunctional Weighted Back Packs

Denver – Have you ever been stuck in a hotel on business or in between appointments around town with no gym in sight, but ready for a workout? This is exactly what happened to the creator of Empack and that is why she came up with this multifunctional weighted back pack.

Creator Emily Schromm stopped by the studio to show us how Empack by Evolved Motions works.

Emily and Empack by Evolved Motions is offering our viewers 15% off with the discount code DAYBREAK.