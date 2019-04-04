Local Ice Skater Performs in Disney On Ice “Worlds of Enchantment”

Posted 10:45 am, April 4, 2019, by , Updated at 10:46AM, April 4, 2019

Skater Phoebe Schneider, from Lonetree, is an ensemble skater in Disney On Ice "Worlds of Enchantment"!  Buy your tickets for this week's show, April 4-7th, and see some of your favorite characters like Lightning McQueen, Buzz Light Year, and Mickey and Minney!

