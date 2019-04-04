Kelsey Berreth’s daughter to remain with grandparents

Posted 2:44 pm, April 4, 2019, by

Patrick Frazee appeared in Teller County court on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018.

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — Court officials in Teller County say a girl will temporarily remain with her maternal grandparents as prosecutors pursue a murder charge against the 1-year-old’s father in her mother’s death.

A judge continued the temporary custody arrangement during a closed hearing on Thursday. A state courts spokesman says the next custody hearing is set for June 13.

The girl’s father, 32-year-old Patrick Frazee, is charged with murdering 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth. He has not entered a plea yet.

Berreth’s body has not been found. She was last seen near her home in Woodland Park on Nov. 22.

Investigators testified during a Feb. 19 court hearing that Frazee’s girlfriend told police that he used a baseball bat to fatally beat Berreth, then burned her body and planned to dump the remains in a landfill or river.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.