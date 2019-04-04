I-70 should be torn down, says new study

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER - I-70 is one of the worst interstates in the country and should be torn down, according to a new study.

The Congress for the New Urbanism - a Washington, D.C. group that promotes walkability and more - conducted the study with a panel of judges and looked at nearly three dozen interstates.

It chose I-70 as one of the worst and blamed the interstate for dividing neighborhoods, hurting small businesses and creating pollution close to homes.

C-DOT and the Central 70 Project that's now nearly 20 percent complete, disagree with the study.

In fact, C-DOT once looked at tearing down I-70 through the city and routing it along I-270 and I-76.

"After looking at that, (we) decided it was not the best alternative," Central 70's Stacia Sellers told FOX31. "It would be triple the amount of cost...and it wouldn’t meet the project’s purpose and need."

Sellers said C-DOT is also currently addressing the pollution and division concerns.

When the $1.2 billion Central 70 project is complete in 2022, part of the interstate will be buried and a four-acre park will sit on top of it.

In the meantime, C-DOT is helping 1,000 homeowners protect their families from pollution with new windows and air conditioning units.

It also monitors air quality 24/7.