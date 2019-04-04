Mild temperatures to stick around through weekend with few spring showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The mild temperatures of the past few days will be sticking around for the weekend.

Expect passing clouds on Friday with highs close to 70 degrees in Denver. The forecast for the Rockies' home opener still looks to be perfect for baseball with temperatures during the game in the mid- to upper 60s.

There is a slight chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Most places won't see rain. And, at this point, it appears that low chance will be after the game and mainly north of the city.

The weekend will include a slightly better chance for showers and a few thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening on Saturday.

The outlook for Sunday is dry and very pleasant. It will stay dry on Monday and Tuesday with highs each afternoon close to 70 degrees again.

A storm system is expected to arrive Wednesday into Thursday bringing a mix of rain and snow.

There could be a period of time during the overnight hours heading into Thursday when temperatures will be cold enough to produce some accumulation across the city.

We are watching the details on that storm closely and will update on possible snow totals.

