Female Denver firefighter reports hidden camera in sleeping quarters

DENVER — The Denver Fire Department released new information to FOX31 Thursday evening, telling us they’ve launched an investigation into a hidden camera found in the women’s sleep quarters at a Denver fire station.

The department says a female firefighter woke up and discovered that a camera had been pointed at her while she slept. It happened on March 31.

A spokesperson tells us they identified a suspect – a male firefighter – and placed him on leave. He retired the next day. So far, no criminal charges have been filed.

