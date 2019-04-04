Doug Co. deputy’s cleared in deadly shootout

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The District Attorney’s office has concluded no criminal conduct was involved with the deputies ‘use of force’ during a shootout resulting in one death last November.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s office’s released its review of the shootout between officers and occupants of an Infinity SUV during a high-speed chase in November that ended in a crash on Dry Creek Road.

Douglas Nicholas Charles Ryan, 19, was fatally shot by law enforcement officers after fleeing in a stolen car. Another suspect was injured and a third was taken into custody after the pursuit through Douglas and Arapahoe counties.

Use of deadly force by peace officers guided the DA’s decision.

“I conclude that all five deputies’ use of force was a reasonable, justified, and appropriate use of force in order for the deputies to defend themselves and the public from the extreme danger posed by the occupants of the Infinity,” Deputy District Attorney, Larry Bailey said.

According to the DA’s analysis, someone from the Infinity fired multiple shots at the deputies pursuing deputies.

The pursuit of a stolen Infinity reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour through residential and commercial areas.

The pursuit ended when deputies rammed the vehicle and performed a PIT maneuver on Dry Creek under the Interstate 25 bridge in Arapahoe County, where the stolen vehicle crashed and more shots were fired.

“Based on the law and the facts, that Douglas County Sheriffs Deputies Nicholas Arnone, Anthony Weiss, Joshua Anderson, Justin Ruisi, and Blake Davis all were justified in using or attempting to use deadly force to terminate the pursuit and arrest the suspects involved. As such, no charges against any of the five deputies are warranted, ” Bailey said.