Dean of Aurora school behind bars after bringing gun to school, threatening staff

AURORA, Colo. -- The dean of Aurora West College Preparatory Academy is behind bars after being arrested for bringing a gun to school and is accused of threatening other staff members.

Denver police say 30-year-old Tushar Astab Rae was taken into custody yesterday.

Students and staff said they saw cops in the bushes around the school after the call was made.

The tweet from Aurora Police said the school was on lockdown due to an "armed party," then later tweeted that the suspect had been taken into custody.

The school notified parents of the lockdown and arrest but also said “Because of the ongoing investigation, we are unable to share additional information at this time. As always, student and staff safety is our top priority."

Rae is being held on a 200-thousand dollar bond.

He is currently on administrative leave and will not be allowed to step on school grounds pending the outcome of the investigation.