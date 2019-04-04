Coors Field steps up their game with new improvements

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Take one look at the 24-year-old Coors Field and things will look pretty much the same.

Take a little closer look, you’ll see some stuff. Like the home run challenge batting simulator, it’s a virtual way of hitting one out of the park, five bucks per batter.

Outside things are looking pretty bright, they should, with all field lights replaced with LEDs. They’re clearer, longer-lasting, energy-efficient and guarantees the Rockies will win more games. Not really.

After chomping down on a burger and fries at the new Smashburger, you can wash it down with a delicious cup of Boyer’s coffee.

Need to freshen up? All the bathrooms on the club level have been upgraded, for your convenience.

All this, to keep it fresh, “We are excited because it’s new, it’s new and it’s always fun, it’s always exciting, we can’t wait for our fans to be able to experience firsthand the enhancements. We feel like they are going to enjoy what they see when they come.“

Top off your new Rockies experience with a new cap at their new team store, on club level that is, and you’re ready to play ball.

So how much did all these improvements cost to Colorado Rockies, they’re not saying. And how can you put a price tag on fun