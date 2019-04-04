Remains found in Elbert County; arrest made in connection with missing man

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. — The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office said they found remains of a body Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. in the 42000 Block of Ridge Road near Deer Trail.

The case will be handled by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

The Jeffco Sheriff’s office on Thursday said the remains have not been identified but investigators are working closely with Elbert County.

Additionally, Jeffco Sheriff’s Office said that a person has been arrested in connection to the missing person case of Joseph Brinson and has been extradited from out of state.

Brinson, 28, was reported missing on Jan. 23. He was last seen at his home in the 9000 block of Mica Mine Gulch Road on Jan. 17.

“During the investigation, investigators were able to obtain some forensic evidence which leads them to believe that a crime occurred in this case,” said Jefferson County Sheriff’s office spokesperson Mike Taplin at the time of Brinson’s disappearance.

Investigators did not provide specifics on what evidence led them to believe foul play might be involved.

A gunshot was heard about the time Brinson disappeared, and a black BMW was seen in the area.

FOX31 and Channel 2 learned three people were seen at his home around the time he disappeared.

Neighbors say Brinson and a roommate had been renting the home for about three months.