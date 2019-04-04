Body discovered at Brainard Lake in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A body believed to be that of a cross-country skier was discovered at Brainard Lake on Thursday morning, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials said someone called about 10 a.m. to report the discovery.

Deputies hiked one hour from the trailhead off the Peak to Peak Highway about 12 miles north of Nederland to the lake to confirm the discovery.

Recovery efforts have been delayed because deputies need snowmobiles to access the area where the body was found.

The sheriff’s office could not confirm the gender or age of the person.

The Brainard Lake Recreation Area is popular with hikers and cross-country skiers. The lake is at 11,355 feet in the Indian Peaks Wilderness Area.