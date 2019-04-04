× Aurora police cutting programs after losing revenue from red light cameras

AURORA, Colo. — The city of Aurora and its police department are facing cuts in some vital programs and services after voters pulled the plug on the city’s red light cameras last fall.

The cameras have not been operating since January 1 after voters overwhelming decided to put an end to the camera program.

But with tickets no longer going out, revenue from the violations is not coming in.

Ten intersections in aurora were equipped with cameras and generated close to $2.5 million a year.

Now, without that income, Aurora police are facing cuts in many of their youth programs, training programs for officers and support for victims assistance.

“I don’t believe there was a realization of the impact and the large ripple effect,” said Anthony Camacho with the Aurora Police Department. “The concern is for the youth and the victims and the ripple effect it has on them down the road.”

Some cuts may also be slated for mental health services the city.

The Aurora City Council is now studying ways to off-set the lost income from the red light cameras.

Colorado law states that you must be served a summons from a red light camera in person. Technically, a person can ignore summons that appear in the mail.