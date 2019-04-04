× Amazon’s Jeff Bezos finalizes divorce with wife MacKenzie

SEATTLE — Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos announced Thursday that they have agreed to divorce terms, with MacKenzie set to hold on to a chunk of Amazon stock.

In a tweet Thursday, MacKenzie Bezos said she would hold on to 25% of the couple’s Amazon stock, which should give her a 4% stake in the company.

Bezos will retain voting control over all her shares and will also maintain all his interests in the Washington Post and Blue Origin.

Amazon confirmed in a filing Thursday that MacKenzie Bezos is expected to hold 4% of the company’s outstanding common stock pending a court approval of their divorce decree.

Based on Amazon’s current market value, that amount would be worth roughly $35 billion.

If MacKenzie Bezos sells her shares, the buyer would have to enter into an agreement with Jeff Bezos to grant him the rights to vote those shares, according to the filing.

In her tweet, MacKenzie Bezos said she was “happy” to give him voting control as well as financial interests in the newspaper and space company in order to “support his continued contributions with the teams of these incredible companies.”

Jeff Bezos said on Twitter that he was “grateful for her support and for her kindness in this process.”

The pair first announced plans to separate in January, ending a 25-year marriage. They have four children.

Bezos, 55, and MacKenzie, 48, met and got married while working at D.E. Shaw, a New York-based hedge fund, in the early 1990s.

Shortly after, they packed up and moved across the country to Seattle, where Bezos launched Amazon.