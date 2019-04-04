2 transported after single-vehicle rollover on I-25 at Santa Fe

DENVER -- Two people were transported following a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 25 early Thursday morning, the Denver Police Department said.
It happened along southbound I-25 at Santa Fe, according to police. Southbound lanes of the interstate were shut down at 6th Avenue around 3:40 a.m., according to a tweet from the Colorado Department of Transportation, but reopened around 5:15 a.m.
Two people were transported to Denver Health Medical Center with serious injuries. Their conditions are unknown.
The incident is under investigation.