2 transported after single-vehicle rollover on I-25 at Santa Fe

DENVER -- Two people were transported following a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 25 early Thursday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

It happened along southbound I-25 at Santa Fe, according to police. Southbound lanes of the interstate were shut down at 6th Avenue around 3:40 a.m., according to a tweet from the Colorado Department of Transportation, but reopened around 5:15 a.m.

Two people were transported to Denver Health Medical Center with serious injuries. Their conditions are unknown.

The incident is under investigation.

#TRAFFIC: #DPD responded to a single vehicle crash at SB I-25 and Santa Fe with serious injuries. I-25 SB closed at 6th Ave. 2 persons transported to DHMC. #DENVER pic.twitter.com/XODYLQNP57 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 4, 2019