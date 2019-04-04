× 2 men killed in crash involving train, semitruck identified

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The two men who were killed in a crash involving a semitruck and a train in Weld County on Wednesday morning have been identified.

The Colorado State Patrol said 53-year-old Carlos Garcia of Denver and 33-year-old Christopher Coronado of Commerce City were killed in the crash about 8:15 a.m. Wednesday at Highway 85 and Weld County Road 38, about 15 miles south of Greeley.

The Colorado State Patrol said Garcia was driving the semitruck that was hauling windows and Coronado was a passenger.

The Colorado State Patrol said the early investigation has found that Garcia did not stop at a stop sign and was trying to make a right turn when the truck was hit by a Union Pacific train.

The train pushed the semitruck about a mile south before the truck caught fire.

The train’s engineer, 45-year-old Jason Brown of Firestone, was not injured.