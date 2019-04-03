× Your guide to the Colorado Rockies home opener

DENVER — Baseball’s back! The Colorado Rockies are gearing up for their home opener on Friday, and we’ve got everything you need to know to take yourself out to the ballgame.

The Rockies will face off against the Los Angeles Dodgers; first pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. Read on for a heads-up on the Pinpoint Weather forecast, security and the easiest way to get to the stadium.

And if you want to impress your friends during the game, check out our 26 fun facts about the Rockies and show off your Rockies pride.

We’ll be adding to this and updating as we find out more about the home opener.

What will the weather be like?

Good news: You’ll have a perfect spring afternoon for the Rockies home opener. The Pinpoint Weather team says to anticipate temps in the mid to upper 60s with all sunshine so make sure to grab your sunscreen.

That’s a whole lot different from last year’s cold and snowy conditions.

Here's a look back at the weather for the Rockies home openers the past few years. This year is looking a whole lot better than the 27 degrees last year! #cowx #rockies pic.twitter.com/jURixEBYii — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) April 1, 2019

Are tickets still available?

As of Wednesday, very few seats remain on the Rockies website. You would have better luck attending a game on Saturday or Sunday. But if you really want in on Friday, tickets start at $108 on StubHub.

Who’s the starting pitcher?

Tyler Anderson will be starting off the day for the Rockies, according to the team.

What’s there to eat in the stadium?

There’s several options for food at the stadium and there’s two new items available at Coors Field this season: “elote topped tots” and Shishito peppers. But of course there’s dozens of other options for food from the traditional ballpark eats to healthy options.

Check out a full list of places.

What should you know about security? What should you leave at home?

Everyone entering the stadium must go through metal detectors so be sure to give yourself enough time. The team says that Gate D (home plate at 20th and Blake) is typically the longest line so don’t forget about the other gates.

The Rockies will continue to allow bags, backpacks and purses into Coors Field but they can’t be any larger than 16x16x8 inches, which is about the size of a tote bag.

Express Lanes for those without bags are also available at Gates B (22nd and Blake), C (21st and Blake) and D.

Glass bottles and aluminum cans are not allowed in the park and you can not bring in hard sided coolers or containers. Plastic beverage containers or insulated cups that are 22 ounces or smaller are allowed. See a full list of prohibited and permitted items here.

What’s the best way to get there?

LoDo will be busy and very crowded during the home opener so you’ve got a lot of options:

RTD: You can take the A Line, B Line, C Line, E Line and W Line to Union Station and walk to Coors Field. You can also take the D Line, F Line or H Line to the 16th and California or 16th and Stout stations and catch the MallRide to the 16th and Wazee stop and walk four blocks to the ballpark.

RTD also has bus lines that can drop you off at Union Station or near Coors Field.

You can use RTD’s trip planner here.

Ride a bike: Bicycle parking is available near Gate E at the left field corner of Coors Field at Gate A and across from Gate B at 22nd and Blake Streets.

Denver’s dockless bike rentals and scooters are another option — check out the sites or apps for Lime Bike and Lime-S, Jump, Spin and Bird.

Take a taxi, Uber or Lyft: Taking a taxi, Uber or Lyft are other options. There are two dedicated pickup/drop-off areas. One at the VIP parking lot at the corner of 22nd and Blake streets and the other at ViewHouse near the corner of 21st and Market streets, according to the Rockies website.

Last but not least, you can drive: Coors Field has two main parking lots: Lot A and Lot B – both will cost you more than $20 in advance. But keep in mind, you will get stuck in traffic around LoDo because it will be crowded. The Coors Field parking lots open at 9 a.m. on Opening Day (typically they open about 2.5 hours before first pitch).