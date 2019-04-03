Few scattered showers Wednesday night, then a warming trend into the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There will be a few scattered showers and a thunderstorm possible early Wednesday evening in Denver.

Most places will not see rain. And most of the showers that do form will quickly head east and be out of Colorado by 11 p.m.

The rest of the workweek is looking warmer with upper 60s both days and even a few 70s possible.

It'll be mainly sunny on Thursday. There will be passing clouds on Friday with an isolated shower possible in the evening.

Those showers do not appear to arrive during the Rockies' home opener on Friday afternoon.

#cowx the forecast for the Rockies Home Opener at Coors Field is looking great for baseball back in the Mile High City. It's certainly better than last year when the first pitch temperature was a frigid 27 degrees! Welcome back home @Rockies pic.twitter.com/ez4DP1RsYB — Dave Fraser (@DaveFraserWX) April 3, 2019

The weekend will include more temperatures in the mild 60s. There will be some rain showers late Saturday. Sunday will be sunny and dry.

A storm system is expected to arrive late Tuesday into Wednesday. It'll start as rain showers on Tuesday night.

During the day Wednesday, the rain could mix with snow. And there is a chance it could change to all snow by late Wednesday.

So, we are watching closely for the timing of that change from rain to snow and if there's a need to start predicting snow accumulation across the Denver metro area.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.