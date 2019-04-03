× Top 7: April is no stranger to big snow events in Denver

DENVER — April is Denver’s second snowiest month on average and has had some of the city’s larger snow storm events.

April averages 8.9 inches of snowfall, following March’s average of 11.4 inches.

For the season to date, Denver (officially DIA) has recorded just over 40 inches. 47 inches is DIA’s average snowfall per season.

Out of the top 24 snow events in Denver’s history, 7 are from April. The biggest snow event was 45.7 inches throughout December 1-5, 1913.

Here is the countdown:

1) 23.0″ :: April 23, 1885

2) 19.0″ :: April 24-25, 1935

3) 18.2″ :: April 17-19, 1920

4) 18.0″ :: April 19-20, 1907

5) 17.3″ :: April 2nd, 1957

6) 16.8″ :: April 20-22, 1933

7) 15.8″ :: April 26-27, 1972

Although April remains quietly mild for its first week, a more active pattern kicks off around the 10th.

Keep tabs on that forecast from the Pinpoint Weather Team.