Spring storm system delivers a chance afternoon rain today with mild temperatures

DENVER -- The best chance of rain all week will occur on Wednesday with a storm system moving in.

High temperatures will be in the mid-50s on Wednesday with a 40 to 50 percent chance of scattered showers and storms across the Front Range.

The mountains can expect 1-2 inches of snow on the higher peaks. Rain showers could mix in at lower elevations with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Thursday will be drier and warmer with high temperatures in the mid-60s across the Front Range with 40s and 50s in the Mountain valleys.

Temperatures heat up to the high 60s on Friday with partly cloudy skies for the Rockies' home opener. Clouds increase in the afternoon with a slight 10 percent chance of a rain shower late.

We'll be in the 60s at first pitch and 7th inning stretch with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Last year the temperature at first pitch was a record cold 27 degrees.

Temperatures will be in the low 60s through the weekend with afternoon rain shower chances each day. A 20 percent chance on Saturday and a 10 percent chance on Sunday.

