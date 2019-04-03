× Sen. Michael Bennet has prostate cancer, spokesperson says

DENVER — Sen. Michael Bennet has prostate cancer, a spokesperson confirmed to FOX31 and Channel 2 Wednesday evening.

The spokesperson said the cancer was caught in its early stages.

Bennet, a 54-year-old Democrat, has represented Colorado in the Senate since 2009. He started his time in the position by filling the seat that was vacated by Ken Salazar, who became the Secretary of the Interior under President Barack Obama.

Before his time in the Senate, Bennet was the superintendent of Denver Public Schools.

Bennet has been considering a run for president in 2020. It is unclear whether the cancer diagnosis will affect those plans.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.