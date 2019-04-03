Sen. Michael Bennet has prostate cancer, spokesperson says

Posted 7:57 pm, April 3, 2019, by , Updated at 08:31PM, April 3, 2019

DENVER — Sen. Michael Bennet has prostate cancer, a spokesperson confirmed to FOX31 and Channel 2 Wednesday evening.

The spokesperson said the cancer was caught in its early stages.

Bennet, a 54-year-old Democrat, has represented Colorado in the Senate since 2009. He started his time in the position by filling the seat that was vacated by Ken Salazar, who became the Secretary of the Interior under President Barack Obama.

Before his time in the Senate, Bennet was the superintendent of Denver Public Schools.

Bennet has been considering a run for president in 2020. It is unclear whether the cancer diagnosis will affect those plans.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.