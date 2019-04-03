Police urge people to contact them before posting crime on social media

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Popular community apps are great for sharing important information with your neighbors, but police tell the FOX31 Problem Solvers residents should contact them first to report suspicious or criminal activity before worrying about posting on social media.

“They’re going to get a higher level of service when dealing directly with us as opposed to waiting two hours, six hours, 10 hours on social media sites that aren’t monitored 24/7," said Officer Jesus Mendez of the Thornton Police Department.

Police say you should never tweet important information at them if someone is in danger. Always call 911 in the case of an emergency.

Officer Mendez emphasizes that it’s important to report crimes, because the information is analyzed to help determine how many officers are needed in certain parts of a city.

While police say they post security alerts on some community apps, they can’t see posts made by individuals unless the officer happens to live in the neighborhood and subscribes to the app’s service.