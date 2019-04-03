× Police investigating allegations that bullying led to Cherry Creek High student’s suicide

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — The Greenwood Village Police Department is investigating allegations that bullying led to the suicide of Cherry Creek High School student Jack Padilla.

Padilla, 15, killed himself on Feb. 5. GVPD responded and opened a death investigation.

On Wednesday, GVPD confirmed that it was currently investigating all criminal allegations that have been brought to the department’s attention.

“Detectives, including the Chief of Police have been in constant communication with the father of the deceased child,” GVPD said in an email to FOX31 and Channel 2.

Police said the school district has been fully cooperative with the investigation.

“The Superintendent has provided the police department with any information regarding allegations of criminal conduct. This investigation is still open and active,” the statement from police said.

On Wednesday, the Cherry Creek School District also sent a statement regarding Padilla’s death.

The school district said it had turned over all information that it is currently aware of to the police department. However, it added that the district does not believe it has all of the information that has been provided to police.

CCSD said no student reported inappropriate behavior or bullying regarding Padilla before his death.

Additionally, the district said CCHS has a number of suicide prevention programs, including Sources of Strength, Signs of Suicide and No Place for Hate.

CCSD also urged students who see or hear of bullying or other potentially dangerous behavior to report it to a trusted adult at home or school, or to make a report through the Safe2Tell program.

“We are most successful in supporting the safety and wellbeing of our students when we come together as a community,” the district said.

Padilla is one of two CCHS students who recently died by suicide. A third student who killed herself attended St. Mary’s Academy in Cherry Hills Village, but previously went to Cherry Creek schools.

More information on CCSD’s mental health programs can be found on the district’s website.

Suicide resources

If you or anyone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or depression, the following resources are available:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (800-273-8255): Speak with someone who will provide free and confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week. To learn how to help someone in crisis, call the same number.

Colorado Crisis Services Hotline (1-844-493-8255): If you are in crisis or need help dealing with one, call 1-844-493-8255 or text “TALK” to 38255 to speak to a trained professional. When calling Colorado Crisis Services, you will be connected to a crisis counselor or trained professional with a master’s or doctoral degree.

The Trevor Project (1-866-488-7386): A 24/7 resource for LGBT youth struggling with a crisis or suicidal thoughts. The line is staffed by trained counselors.

Colorado Crisis Services Walk-In Locations: Walk-in crisis service centers are open 24/7, and offer confidential, in-person crisis support, information and referrals to anyone in need.

Colorado Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline: (1-844-264-5437): The best resource for readers to report suspected child abuse and neglect.

The number serves as a direct, immediate and efficient route to all of Colorado’s 64 counties and two tribal nations, which are responsible for accepting and responding to child abuse and neglect concerns. All callers are able to speak with a call taker 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.