Man in custody after swastikas, vandalism found at Denver church

Posted 1:32 pm, April 3, 2019

DENVER — Two white swastikas were found on the side of a church on Wednesday morning and a man was taken into custody for allegedly scribbling graffiti inside the building, the Denver Police Department said.

Officers responded to Church in the City — Beth Abraham at 1580 N. Gaylord St. about 8 a.m.

A man believed to be responsible for graffiti inside the building on the lid of a large trash bin was contacted by officers.

Police said when he resisted, he was taken into custody. He is being held for investigation of criminal mischief — bias motivated and investigation of assault to a peace officer.

The investigation into the swastika graffiti is ongoing and detectives are still working to determine if the man taken into custody is connected to it.

The name and age of the man were not released.

