Lafayette brewery discontinues beer named after Hickenlooper

Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (AP) — A Lafayette brewery has discontinued a beer named for former Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper after an anti-fracking group threatened a boycott.

The Daily Camera reports The Post Brewing Co. said in a statement Tuesday it would stop production and sales of the Hickenlooper American Ale.

East Boulder County United protested the Hickenlooper beer, citing his support for the state’s oil and gas industry.

The brewery has restaurants in Lafayette and Longmont — cities that have been in disputes with the oil and gas industry.

Hickenlooper is running for the Democratic presidential nomination. The can art for the beer shows the White House in front of a Colorado landscape.

The Big Red F Restaurant Group, which operates the brewery, did not respond to the newspaper’s multiple attempts to reach representatives for comment.

