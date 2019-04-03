× Justice Neil Gorsuch of Colorado to release book in September

WASHINGTON — Justice Neil Gorsuch of Colorado will publish his first book since taking the high court in September, his publisher announced on Wednesday.

The book, titled, “A Republic, if you can keep it,” will represent a collection of Gorsuch’s insights into his journey to the Supreme Court as well as his thoughts on the role of a judge.

“This book is about my faith in America and our Constitution,” Gorsuch said in a news release.

“When Benjamin Franklin left the Constitutional Convention, he was reportedly asked what kind of government the founders would propose. He replied, ‘A republic, if you can keep it,'” Gorsuch said.

Gorsuch was President Donald Trump’s first Supreme Court nominee, replacing the late Antonin Scalia.

Since taking the bench, the 51-year-old has cast consistently conservative votes.

With Trump’s second nominee, Brett Kavanaugh’s elevation in 2018, the court majority is now made up of five justices appointed by Republican presidents and is expected to move the law to the right over the next several years.

Gorsuch said the book will consist of a collection of speeches and essays that he has written over the course of his career.

Before his nomination, Gorsuch served on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver, as well as a senior official at the Department of Justice.

He also clerked for now-retired Justice Anthony Kennedy.

After winning confirmation, Gorsuch and his wife sold their home near Niwot in Boulder County.