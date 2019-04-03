Indiana school district turns unused cafeteria food into take-home meals for kids

ELKHART, Ind. — An Indiana school district teaming up with a non-profit for a pilot program to make sure kids have enough to eat – even on the weekends, WSBT reports.

Students at Elkhart Community Schools get breakfast and lunch at school, but sometimes they may be without food at home on the weekends.

So the district partnered with the non-profit Cultivate to provide weekend food to a group of students at the elementary school by using unused food instead of throwing it away.

“Mostly, we rescue food that’s been made but never served by catering companies, large food service businesses, like the school system,” Jim Conklin with Cultivate told WSBT. “You don’t always think of a school.”

“Over-preparing is just part of what happens,” said Conklin. “We take well-prepared food, combine it with other food and make individual frozen meals out if it.”

“At Elkhart Community Schools, we were wasting a lot of food,” said Natalie Bickel, student services. “There wasn’t anything to do with the food. So they came to the school three times a week and rescued the food.”

20 students will receive a backpack with eight individual frozen meals every Friday until the end of school and the district wants to expand it to other schools.