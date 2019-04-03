× Here’s when Colorado ski resorts are closing for the season

DENVER — Spring is here and that means it’s time to start thinking about the end of ski season.

We know, we know.

But the good news is, because of the epic amounts of snowfall this season, many resorts are extending their seasons.

Read on to see when your favorite resort plans on closing for the season.

All the dates are estimated closing dates as of April 3, 2019 from snowpak.com. We’ll be updating this list if anything changes.

Arapahoe Basin: June 2

Aspen Highlands: April 14

Aspen Mountain: April 21

Beaver Creek: April 14

Breckenridge: May 27

Buttermilk: April 7

Copper Mountain: April 21

Crested Butte: April 7

Echo Mountain: April 14

Eldora: April 14

Keystone: April 7

Loveland: May 5

Monarch Mountain: April 21

Powderhorn: March 31

Purgatory: April 21

Snowmass: April 21

Steamboat: April 14

Telluride: April 7

Vail: April 21

Winter Park: May 12

Wolf Creek: April 7