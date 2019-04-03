Here’s when Colorado ski resorts are closing for the season
DENVER — Spring is here and that means it’s time to start thinking about the end of ski season.
We know, we know.
But the good news is, because of the epic amounts of snowfall this season, many resorts are extending their seasons.
Read on to see when your favorite resort plans on closing for the season.
All the dates are estimated closing dates as of April 3, 2019 from snowpak.com. We’ll be updating this list if anything changes.
Arapahoe Basin: June 2
Aspen Highlands: April 14
Aspen Mountain: April 21
Beaver Creek: April 14
Breckenridge: May 27
Buttermilk: April 7
Copper Mountain: April 21
Crested Butte: April 7
Echo Mountain: April 14
Eldora: April 14
Keystone: April 7
Loveland: May 5
Monarch Mountain: April 21
Powderhorn: March 31
Purgatory: April 21
Snowmass: April 21
Steamboat: April 14
Telluride: April 7
Vail: April 21
Winter Park: May 12
Wolf Creek: April 7