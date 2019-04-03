Eat more “chikin”

Posted 1:34 pm, April 3, 2019, by

"Eat more chikin" and help a great cause at Chick-Fil-A Thursday night. It is all part of Colorado's Best Host Joana's Woman of the Year campaign for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society where every dollar donated counts as a vote for Joana and goes directly to fighting blood cancers. The more you eat at the Chick-Fil-A on University and Highlands Ranch Parkway at 3700 E Highlands Ranch Pkwy, the more successful we will be. They will be donating 20% of sales from from 5 to 8pm Thursday night. Rocky the nuggets mascot will also be making an appearance from 5:30 to 6:15. Make sure to mention at the cash register that you are there to support the LLS Woman of the Year. If you can't make it that night go to MWOY.org/TeamMichelle.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.