"Eat more chikin" and help a great cause at Chick-Fil-A Thursday night. It is all part of Colorado's Best Host Joana's Woman of the Year campaign for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society where every dollar donated counts as a vote for Joana and goes directly to fighting blood cancers. The more you eat at the Chick-Fil-A on University and Highlands Ranch Parkway at 3700 E Highlands Ranch Pkwy, the more successful we will be. They will be donating 20% of sales from from 5 to 8pm Thursday night. Rocky the nuggets mascot will also be making an appearance from 5:30 to 6:15. Make sure to mention at the cash register that you are there to support the LLS Woman of the Year. If you can't make it that night go to MWOY.org/TeamMichelle.