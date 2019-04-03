"Eat more chikin" and help a great cause at Chick-Fil-A Thursday night. It is all part of Colorado's Best Host Joana's Woman of the Year campaign for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society where every dollar donated counts as a vote for Joana and goes directly to fighting blood cancers. The more you eat at the Chick-Fil-A on University and Highlands Ranch Parkway at 3700 E Highlands Ranch Pkwy, the more successful we will be. They will be donating 20% of sales from from 5 to 8pm Thursday night. Rocky the nuggets mascot will also be making an appearance from 5:30 to 6:15. Make sure to mention at the cash register that you are there to support the LLS Woman of the Year. If you can't make it that night go to MWOY.org/TeamMichelle.AlertMe
Eat more “chikin”
-
Back the Blue K9
-
Women’s National Team soccer stars celebrate homecoming game in Denver
-
Fast food once again served at White House sports event with Trump
-
Fog early then clearing; storm track hits Colorado this weekend
-
Snow moves in from lunch through the evening rush: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day
-
-
Lukas Liquor Superstore Try before you Buy
-
Man arrested after claiming to be Broncos player, defrauding Castle Rock woman
-
Fog gives way to warmer temps; weekend snow remains possible
-
Blizzard power outages could last through the weekend
-
Temps break freezing today; Next storm system arrives Friday with snow
-
-
Time winding down as Highlands Ranch teacher fights deportation
-
Students at Highlands Ranch school try to prevent employee from being deported
-
Colorado ranchers, farmers still digging out from blizzard brace for more wet weather