Cyclists injured from trip line strung across Colorado Springs trail

Posted 4:04 pm, April 3, 2019, by , Updated at 04:39PM, April 3, 2019

(Photo: Trails and Open Space Coalition)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Officials say two people were injured after their bicycles were caught in a booby trap on a Colorado Springs trail.

KRDO-TV reported Wednesday that the bicyclists were recently riding across a bridge on the Rock Island Trail when their bikes hit a trip line.

The Colorado Springs-based Trails and Open Space Coalition says a taut line was strung across the bridge, causing the cyclists to flip off their bikes.

The organization says one of the cyclists was hospitalized with a concussion, broken clavicle and cracked ribs. The other cyclist suffered minor injuries.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating.

AlertMe
Google Map for coordinates 38.858999 by -104.769121.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.