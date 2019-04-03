× Crash involving train, semitruck in Weld County kills 2

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Two people were killed in a crash involving a semitruck and a train in Weld County on Wednesday morning, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The accident happened about 8:15 a.m. at Highway 85 and Weld County Road 38, about 15 miles south of Greeley. The semitruck was hauling windows, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The names, ages and gender of the two people who were killed were not released.

Detours were in place in the area for drivers on Highway 85 and Weld County Road 38.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.