Chef Marco Packs a Picnic with Oroweat Breads

It's picnic season so Chef Marco, from Marco's Coal Fired, creates the most delicious sandwiches using Oroweat's Whole Grain "No Added Nonsense" line of breads. To celeberate spring and the outdoor season, Monday, April 8th, 9am - Noon, Oroweat employees and volunteers will partner with Denver Parks and Recreation to cleanup and beautify Cheesman Park.AlertMe
