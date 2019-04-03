Chef Marco Packs a Picnic with Oroweat Breads

Posted 1:54 pm, April 3, 2019, by , Updated at 01:57PM, April 3, 2019

It's picnic season so Chef Marco, from Marco's Coal Fired, creates the most delicious sandwiches using Oroweat's Whole Grain "No Added Nonsense" line of breads.  To celeberate spring and the outdoor season, Monday, April 8th, 9am - Noon, Oroweat  employees and volunteers will partner with Denver Parks and Recreation to cleanup and beautify Cheesman Park.

