2 men injured in Breckenridge home explosion after ice falls, ruptures gas line

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — Two men were injured when a Breckenridge home exploded early Wednesday morning that is believed to have been caused by a ruptured gas meter when ice and snow fell from the roof, Red, White and Blue Fire Protection District said.

Fire crews responded to the home in the 200 block of Royal Tiger Road about 1:30 a.m.

Both men, whose names and ages weren’t released, were were taken to a hospital in Frisco.

One man was treated and released, but the second man was taken to a Denver-area hospital, fire district chief Jim Keting said.

The home was destroyed by the explosion and fire, Keting said.

Investigators believe the explosion was caused when ice or snow slid from the roof and broke a gas meter.