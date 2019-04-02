× Woman suspected of stabbing girls before crash in southeast Colorado

MANZANOLA, Colo. — A woman is suspected of stabbing her young daughters before plunging her car into a river in southeast Colorado with the children inside.

Otero County sheriff’s investigators say the woman, whose name has not been released, is thought to have stabbed her 8-year-old and 10-year-old daughters at their home in Manzanola on Sunday before leaving them in the vehicle. She’s accused of then driving into the Arkansas River.

A passerby reported the crash, and emergency responders rescued the two girls and took them to the hospital. Authorities say the mother was found outside of the vehicle and also was taken to a hospital. All three are expected to survive.

No other information was released.

Manzanola is about 50 miles east of Pueblo.