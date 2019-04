Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're a veteran or active duty military, and you're looking to buy a home, the Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals is hosting a FREE Housing Summit just for you this Saturday, April 6th, at the Adams County Fairgrounds from 10am - 3pm. Register online at VeteransHousingSummit.com, find the VARep Denver Chapter event to RSVP, then come out Saturday, April 6th to learn how to use your VA Benefits to buy a home.