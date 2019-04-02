Things to do in Denver during the spring
DENVER — Spring has arrived in the Mile High City and it’s a great time to get out and explore all the great things Denver has to offer.
See a Rockies game
When: Anytime after April 5, 2019
Where: Coors Field
Cost: Depends
Spring means it’s baseball season in Denver and after making the playoffs for back-to-back seasons for the first time in franchise history, the expectations are high for another great season of baseball in the Mile High City. If you’re on a budget, you can score seats in the Rockpile for cheap.
Explore the breweries around Denver
When: Anytime
Where: Various locations
Cost: Depends
It’s no secret that Denver has a big craft brewery scene and what better way to spend a nice spring afternoon then checking out some of the best breweries that Colorado has to offer? A quick Google search will give you plenty of recommendations.
Free first Saturdays at Denver Art Museum
When: April 6, May 4, and June 1, 2019
Where: 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy.
Cost: Free
You can explore the Denver Art Museum for free on the first Saturday of every month during the spring.
Visit Red Rocks and see a show
When: Starting April 13, 2019
Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Cost: Depends
The concert season at Red Rocks kicks off on April 13. The spring line-up includes Snoop Dogg & Ice Cube, The 1975, Florence and the Machine and comedy from Trevor Noah among other events. There’s the annual Easter Sunrise Service happening on April 21.
Free day at Denver Botanic Gardens
When: April 14 and June 4, 2019
Where: 1007 York Street
Cost: Free for Colorado residents
Explore the 24-acre Denver Botanic Gardens in the middle of the city for two free days this spring (additional free days will happen later in the year).
Cinco de Mayo Festival
When: May 4–5, 2019
Where: Civic Center Park
Cost: Free
Enjoy live entertainment on three stages, hundreds of exhibitors, great food and drink, children’s activities, a parade — and the hotly contested green chile cook-off.
Denver Arts Festival
When: May 25–26, 2019
Where: Conservatory Green at Northfield Stapleton
Cost: Free
See more than 100 of Colorado’s most esteemed artists showcase paintings, sculpture, photography, glasswork, woodwork and more at this popular event is expected to bring over 50,000 attendees.
Denver Day of Rock
When: May 25, 2019
Where: Downtown Denver
Cost: Free
Denver Day of Rock is an annual tradition that sees dozens of performers bringing rockin’ good vibes to The Mile High City. This event will feature five stages of live music throughout downtown Denver.
Denver Chalk Art Festival
When: June 1–2, 2019
Where: Larmier Square
See the sidewalks around Larimer Square come to life during the annual Denver Chalk Art Festival, as more than 200 professional, amateur and student chalk artists turn concrete into canvas.
Denver PrideFest 2019
When: June 15–16, 2019
Where: Civic Center Park
Cost: Free
Denver PrideFest is considered one of the top 10 pride events in the country. The weekend takes place in Civic Center Park with things like the annual Gay Pride Parade, the Big Gay 5K and three stages of music and entertainment.
