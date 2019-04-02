× Things to do in Denver during the spring

DENVER — Spring has arrived in the Mile High City and it’s a great time to get out and explore all the great things Denver has to offer.

See a Rockies game

When: Anytime after April 5, 2019

Where: Coors Field

Cost: Depends

Spring means it’s baseball season in Denver and after making the playoffs for back-to-back seasons for the first time in franchise history, the expectations are high for another great season of baseball in the Mile High City. If you’re on a budget, you can score seats in the Rockpile for cheap.

Explore the breweries around Denver

When: Anytime

Where: Various locations

Cost: Depends

It’s no secret that Denver has a big craft brewery scene and what better way to spend a nice spring afternoon then checking out some of the best breweries that Colorado has to offer? A quick Google search will give you plenty of recommendations.

Free first Saturdays at Denver Art Museum

When: April 6, May 4, and June 1, 2019

Where: 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy.

Cost: Free

You can explore the Denver Art Museum for free on the first Saturday of every month during the spring.

Visit Red Rocks and see a show

When: Starting April 13, 2019

Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Cost: Depends

The concert season at Red Rocks kicks off on April 13. The spring line-up includes Snoop Dogg & Ice Cube, The 1975, Florence and the Machine and comedy from Trevor Noah among other events. There’s the annual Easter Sunrise Service happening on April 21.

Free day at Denver Botanic Gardens

When: April 14 and June 4, 2019

Where: 1007 York Street

Cost: Free for Colorado residents

Explore the 24-acre Denver Botanic Gardens in the middle of the city for two free days this spring (additional free days will happen later in the year).

Cinco de Mayo Festival

When: May 4–5, 2019

Where: Civic Center Park

Cost: Free

Enjoy live entertainment on three stages, hundreds of exhibitors, great food and drink, children’s activities, a parade — and the hotly contested green chile cook-off.

Denver Arts Festival

When: May 25–26, 2019

Where: Conservatory Green at Northfield Stapleton

Cost: Free

See more than 100 of Colorado’s most esteemed artists showcase paintings, sculpture, photography, glasswork, woodwork and more at this popular event is expected to bring over 50,000 attendees.

Denver Day of Rock

When: May 25, 2019

Where: Downtown Denver

Cost: Free

Denver Day of Rock is an annual tradition that sees dozens of performers bringing rockin’ good vibes to The Mile High City. This event will feature five stages of live music throughout downtown Denver.

Denver Chalk Art Festival

When: June 1–2, 2019

Where: Larmier Square

See the sidewalks around Larimer Square come to life during the annual Denver Chalk Art Festival, as more than 200 professional, amateur and student chalk artists turn concrete into canvas.

Denver PrideFest 2019

When: June 15–16, 2019

Where: Civic Center Park

Cost: Free

Denver PrideFest is considered one of the top 10 pride events in the country. The weekend takes place in Civic Center Park with things like the annual Gay Pride Parade, the Big Gay 5K and three stages of music and entertainment.

